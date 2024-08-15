Hyderabad Faces Intense Heat; Light Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected

Hyderabad was hit by a severe heatwave, particularly affecting the western parts of the city. Temperatures soared to between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius, with Amberpet recording the highest at 37.8 degrees Celsius. Gachibowli and Kukatpally followed closely at 37.3 and 37.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Other areas like Serilingampally, Uppal, Musheerabad, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Saidabad, Hayathnagar, Golconda, and Patancheru also experienced temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius.

This kind of heat is typical for Hyderabad as September begins, known for its mix of intense heat and humidity. The weather was particularly notable for its combination of heat and humidity, which often sets the stage for monsoon thunderstorms. Meteorologists predict that similar weather conditions will continue in the city over the next few days.

Light rainfall was recorded in various parts of Hyderabad. Khairatabad saw 13.3 mm of rain, while Shaikpet received 11.3 mm. Thunderstorms were mainly reported in the western regions of the city, including Golconda, Mehdipatnam, Langer Houz, Shaikpet, and Jubilee Hills.

Across Telangana, Siddipet saw the highest rainfall in the state with 75 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in several districts, including Hyderabad.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are predicted to range between a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 24 degrees Celsius, with light winds coming from the west and northwest at speeds of 8 to 12 kmph.