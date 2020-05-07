Okro Ventures helps Telangana Farmers reap profits from direct linkage

Hyderabad: Since the lockdown, transportation of goods has become tough for many segments of population. Worst thing among them are farmers as they cannot stock the perishables for long and are in danger of incurring huge losses.

Now, ridding them of all travails and approaching directly are startup companies like Okro Ventures, which avoid middlemen who take a cut in profits on both sides.

In order to make it easy for the farmers to sell their produces and thus derive great benefits, the 18-month-old agri-tech start-up, Okro Ventures, sources produce directly from farmers and also sells it to consumers directly.

Speaking to The Hans India, Abhinav Dagga, one of the founders of Okro Ventures, Banjara Hills, said, "The main aim to start this was to remove the middlemen.

Based on the needs of the customers, around 30 farmers are rope in and the produce is passed on to customers."

Since they worked with farmers for a considerable time, they claim to understand the agri business pretty well, thus benefiting farmers more by weeding out middlemen.

One can order the products through their app 'Okro.' "During the start of the lockdown, we had a few issues but were able to manage as it was just us and the farmers.

We are also running a non-profit business by just covering transportation costs. Since it comes under essential services, we have opted for special pass for deliveries," said Abhinav.

Every day by around 6:30, they inform farmers how much produce is required and accordingly collects it from farmers. The collected produce is taken to their warehouse in Cherla where sorting is done. Later, they are delivered to customers directly.

Abhinav said that as farmers are seeing profits they remain loyal to the company. The company also provides advisory to farmers on seeds and best farming practices.

It guides farmers on how to increase productivity, cut down on costs and reap profits.

