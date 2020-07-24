Hyderabad: Five key RTA services go online

Hyderabad: Now citizens can get a duplicate learners licence, duplicate driving licence, badges and new smart card licence (in place of old licence) without visiting the RTA offices. Transport Minister P Ajay on Friday launched the five online services, which include the facilities mentioned above.

According to the officials, the government has made these services online to ensure there is no role of brokers and citizens can get these services without coming to RTA offices.

The citizens can fill application on the RTA website from their personal computers and smart phones. Applicants would have to give all the details like supporting documents online and there would be three levels of authentication before the citizen gets their document.

The RTA with the help of ITE and C department would be using Real Time Digital Authentication of Identity (RTDAI) for issuing the documents. Through this technology, the applicants would have to use their smart phone for authentication. The service can also be availed through Friendly Electronic Services of Telangana (FEST) with the help of M-governance and T-Appfolio. The applicant would have to upload their name, father's name, address, driving license and learner's license number along with clicking a selfie.

The RTA FEST would complete the process, informed a senior official. The selfie will be checked through Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technology. The big data-based technology would check and authenticate the names (spelling mistakes if any) and with the help of Deep Learning Based Image Technology, the photo will be authenticated. After three levels of authentication, the applicants can make payments through their smart phones.

Transport Minister Ajay Kumar said that the government wants to remove the involvement of brokers. To mark the birthday of IT minister KT Rama Rao, these five services were made online and more services would be made available online in future, said the minister.