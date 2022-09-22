Hyderabad: GeM 'Seller Samvad' for entrepreneurs organised in city

Hyderabad: Nearly 25 sellers across the Telangana have participated in the Seller Samvad' programme, most them being first time entrepreneurs from MSMEs on Wednesday. The Government e-Marketing place (GeM), an online platform for procurement of goods and services by Government offices, held a workshop with the sellers from Hyderabad on boarded onto the platform in the city.

GeM-gem.gov.in is an initiative of the Union government aimed to transform the way in which procurement of goods and services is done by the Government Ministries and Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other apex autonomous bodies of the Central government. Sharing details about GeM, Vikramjeet Verma, Director, Services said that GeM portal is dynamic, self- sustaining and user friendly and was launched on August 9, 2016 by Ministry of Commerce & Industry. He said about 51,23,042 sellers have been onboarded and the portal offers nearly 50 lakhs of products and services. The gross merchandise value for GeM is currently about 1,06,647 crores indicates the success of the portal, he said.

Srinivas Pendyala, Joint Director ITE&C, Government of Telangana, said that workshops and awareness programmes are being conducted for sellers enabling them to register and sell their products through GeM and workshops are also held for State & Central government buyers. He urged the individual entrepreneurs and the MSMEs to come forward and participate in the workshops held. Ravi Varma, GeM business facilitator for AP & Telangana through a presentation further highlighted the features of GeM being contactless, paperless, and cashless and ensuring efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity.

Some the sellers shared their experiences of how GeM platform helped to them to establish business not only in Telangana but all over the country.

Earlier, Shruti Patil, Director, PIB, while introducing the participants, said that such interactions are being facilitated all across the country so that success stories can be shared with people enabling more entrepreneurs and buyers to fully benefit from the robust GeM system of public procurement.