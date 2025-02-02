Hyderabad gets 10K cr urban fund

Hyderabad: Reacting to criticism that Telangana did not get anything in budget, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Hyderabad will receive an Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 10,000 crore.

The AMRUT scheme budget has increased from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. It will facilitate development programmes across more than 125 Telangana urban local bodies. The SVANidhi scheme credit cards worth Rs 30,000 to street vendors, benefiting about 7.5 lakh beneficiaries in Telangana. Identity cards for gig workers will be introduced, alongside opportunities for registration under the e-Shram portal, benefiting thousands of gig workers in Telangana.

Hyderabad is emerging as a world-class medical hub, and this initiative will further enhance our city’s reputation in this sector. Dialysis centres will be established in hospitals across every

district headquarters, while also setting up cancer daycare centres. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Annakalyan Yojana will provide significant benefits to Telangana beneficiaries with allocations exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore. The Suryagarh Muft Bijli Yojana

allocations have increased from Rs11,000 crores to Rs 20,000 crores, and the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ will continue until 2028.

Telangana farmers will also benefit from the Kisan Samman Nidhi, targeting 1.7 crore farmers, and we are launching the Agricultural District Program under the PM Dhan-Dhanya

Krishi Yojana in collaboration with the states. Offering incentives to the food processing sector and launching a special six-year mission focused on pulses that will benefit farmers cultivating pulses on 10 lakh acres in Telangana.