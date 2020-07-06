GHMC chalks out major drive to beautify tanks

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has said that the State government under Mission Kakatiya sanctioned Rs 282.83 crore for restoration and beautification of 19 tanks (Cheruvus) in GHMC. An amount of 14.45 crore was sanctioned for restoration and comprehensive development of Boin Cheruvu in Hasmatpet in Kukatpally constituency.



Rammohan along with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao reviewed on the progress of works of tanks in Kukatpally constituency. He said full tank level of all tanks were identified.

Fencing for six tanks has been completed and three tanks will be developed as ponds for Ganesh immersion. Mayor appealed to the corporators to be alert in protecting lakes and its development.

Later, the Mayor directed the officials to speed up the works apart from taking up protection and beautification of tanks. Corporators M Srinivas Rao, P Kavya Reddy, Sabeeha Begum, T Shravan Kumar, P Satish Babu, M Narsing Yadav, K Narender and J Satyanarayana took part in the meeting.