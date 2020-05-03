Hyderabad: Government updating city Master Plan said KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana government would be updating the Master Plan of Hyderabad city and take up laying of roads as per the amended Master Plan, informed Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting with officials on Saturday.

The Minister reviewed the progress of works taken up by GHMC in coordination with Hyderabad Road Development Corporation on Saturday. The Minister said that roads should be laid based on the increasing traffic on the roads in the future. The officials should take up land acquisition based on the updated Master Plan.

KTR asked the officials to complete the land acquisition for laying of link roads taken up under packages and also to provide rehabilitation to the people who lost their properties. He wanted the officials to look into humanitarian angle during the acquisition of lands from poor and the labour. Proper rehabilitation should be provided to the evacuated persons, the Minister said.

The Minister said it is season of work and everyone has to be proactive in completing works as rains may come in the month of June. He said that the government is aiming to make Hyderabad as traffic free city as it is the fastest growing city in the country. Telangana has got recognition as the State which has best utilised lock down period. Some more works would start from the month of May, said Rao.

He also instructed officials to get ready for completion of works as per timelines. The Minister wanted the officials to ensure 120-feet road width is maintained in those roads which are getting merged with link roads to national highways. In future these areas would be developed multi-folded with these roads, he said. He wanted coordination between HMDA and other wings to develop SRDP and link roads. He explained that the works should be taken up in such a way that it caters to the future needs.

KTR instructed officials to acquire lands required on war footing for completion of ongoing railway underpass, railway over bridges and other new projects. He also informed that there is no dearth of funds for land acquisition.