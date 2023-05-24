Hyderabad: Haj committee inspects Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad : To ensure better facilities for the Haj pilgrims attending Haj this year, the Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem, Executive Officer B Shafiullah along other officers inspected GMR Airport in Shamshabad on Tuesday.

They inspected the main terminal and arrangements which are to be made for the Haj Pilgrims on their departure. They inspected wazu and Namaz area, holding area, exit gate, immigration counters, security check and space for zam-zam storage, its security and location and conveyor belt on arrival at main terminal building GMR airport.

Mohammed Saleem gave instructions to RGI Airport authorities and GMR officials to make necessary departure arrangements for Haj pilgrims at the main terminal. He urged the authorities to extend all facilities to the Haj pilgrims to make Haj-2023 a grand success.

According to the Haj committee, the departure flights of Haj pilgrims are scheduled from June 7. Around 8,000 Haj pilgrims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra will be departing from RGI Airport Shamshabad.