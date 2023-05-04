Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Heritage Tower bhumi puja on May 8

Hyderabad : Hare Krishna Movement will be conducting a ground breaking ceremony on May 8 that is on Monday for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower at Narsingi in Kokapet. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be the chief guest for the event. HKM, Hyderabad has taken up the project of renovating the ancient Swayambhu Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and constructing a monumental heritage and cultural complex. Also included in this project is the construction of Srinivasa Govinda and Sri Radha Krishna temples.