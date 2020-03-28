Hyderabad: Harish holds a review on lockdown in Medak

Medak: Ministers Harish Rao held a review meeting here on Friday about the preparedness on Covid 19. District Collector Dharma Reddy explained about the lockdown situation. Harish said the other patients should not be suffered due to the lockdown. He directed them to provide dining facility for both the patients and attendants at the district central hospital.

"Measures should be taken for supplying masks. See that private hospitals should not shut down services. Take proper measures for the distribution in ration shops. Draw boxes in three meters distance in each shop. Sanitizer and water should be made available at every shop. The distribution of ration must be done through token system," he ordered.