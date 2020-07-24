Hyderabad: Health cover gifted to EVDM & DRF staff

Hyderabad: On MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao's birthday, Talasani Sai Kiran from Talasani Foundation, as part of Gift A Smile programme, distributed health Insurance scheme certificates to the staff of EVDM (Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management) and DRF (Disaster Response Force) personnel in the presence of EVDM Director Viswajit Kampathi on Friday.



The health Insurance provides coverage up to Rs 2 lakh per person for a period of one year under the corporate health insurance scheme. Sai Kiran said Rs 35 lakh has been paid towards premium for providing medical services worth Rs 20 crore. He lauded KTR for striving hard for the development of the state. He appreciated EVDM and DRF wings for working during the troubled times of Covid-19. Vishwajit thanked Minister T Srinivas Yadav for staying behind EVDM and DRF in all times.