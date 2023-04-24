Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao directs officials to increase Kanti Velugu camps

Hyderabad : Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday directed the officials to increase the number of special camps of Kanti Velugu on the requisition of courts, jails, police, press, and RTC for distribution of spectacles.

The Kanti Velugu programme, aimed at making Telangana preventable blindness-free, is continuing successfully in the State. Over 1.17 crore people have already undergone eye screenings in the 59 working days of the programme and is well on its way to reach its target of two crore.

Harish expressed his happiness at the success of the programme and commended department officials and public representatives for their hard work and dedication towards the programme's success. The medical staff working for Kanti Velugu were provided with necessary facilities, including food, accommodation, and transportation. The government has released the required amount of funds to the districts to ensure that all necessary facilities are in place. So far over 15 lakh people have received reading glasses and 9.95 lakh people have received prescription glasses. Over 85 lakhs (72 percent of the total) have been found to have no eye problems through the tests conducted. Harish directed the DMHOs to ensure that Kanti velugu is accessible to everyone who needs them. The remaining districts have been instructed to complete their targets within the next 41 working days.

The officials informed that CPR training was been accelerated with 73,370 health personnel, police, municipal, Panchayat, and other personnel already receiving training. Remaining districts with the cooperation of District Collectors, Mall owners, market complex associations, trade associations, and college students are also to receive training in district centers.