Hyderabad: HMRL extends metro services for IPL match at Uppal

Hyderabad: Amidst the IPL season, and a match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at Uppal stadium, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has decided to extend its services on Sunday for the convenience of commuters.



According to HMRL, the services have extended till 12:30 am. The last train will depart from the Stadium Metro Station (blue line). During this extended period, entries will be allowed only at Stadium Metro Station, and exits will be available at all other metro stations.