Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahamood Ali opens new surgical GE operation theatre at OGH

Hyderabad: The Home Minister Mohammed Mahamood Ali on Wednesday inaugurated the newly created Surgical Gastroenterology Operation theatre on the third floor of GHMC block (OT complex), renovated General surgery OP, Transgender Clinic (facility) and Pain clinic (facility) at Osmania hospital.

The Home Minister along withCorporator Shankar Yadav inaugurated these facilities. The dedicated Ultramodern Operation Theatre for Surgical Gastroenterology Department with high end equipment is highly specialised to perform complex Liver surgeries.

The general surgery outpatient clinic which is attended by nearly 400 patients on a daily basis, has been renovated into a modern set up with ambience and facilities on par with the corporate hospitals. A specialised pain clinic to cater to the pain relief requirements of poor and needy patients by using ultra-modern techniques and equipment in collaboration with a team from California under the Department of Anaesthesia. Such Pain relief procedures would cost very high in private set up which is now made available free of cost for even very poor patients who cannot afford such high-priced treatment. A Transgender clinic catering to the health care needs of Transgender Persons’ was started under the Department of Endocrinology. The clinic would run once a week and collaborate with other concerned departments like Plastic Surgery, Urology, Gynaecology, DVL, Psychiatry and others for any procedures including complex gender transformation surgeries, free of cost. Such procedures were not available in the government set up earlier and the transgender Persons’ would spend lakhs of rupees in private set up for their health care needs, and now they can access these procedures for free of cost.