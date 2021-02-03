X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar ride gets more thrilling

Hussain Sagar ride gets more thrilling
x

Hussain Sagar ride gets more thrilling

Highlights

80-seat cruiser launched by Ministers Srinivas Goud and Md Mahmood Ali

Necklace Road: With the addition of a new cruiser, which can accommodate 80 passengers, the tourist attraction for boating lovers at Hussain Sagar got a big boost on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali unveiled the new facility and said they would soon launch an electric cruiser and boats in Hussain Sagar.

"The public can celebrate birthdays and other occasions on these boats," Goud said, adding that two more boats were also launched on the Durgam Cheruvu lake following instructions from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

"As tourism hubs, we are developing Telangana and Hyderabad. There has been a steady increase in international tourist arrivals following the establishment of the state," Goud added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X