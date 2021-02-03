Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar ride gets more thrilling

Necklace Road: With the addition of a new cruiser, which can accommodate 80 passengers, the tourist attraction for boating lovers at Hussain Sagar got a big boost on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali unveiled the new facility and said they would soon launch an electric cruiser and boats in Hussain Sagar.

"The public can celebrate birthdays and other occasions on these boats," Goud said, adding that two more boats were also launched on the Durgam Cheruvu lake following instructions from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

"As tourism hubs, we are developing Telangana and Hyderabad. There has been a steady increase in international tourist arrivals following the establishment of the state," Goud added.