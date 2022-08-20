Hyderabad: Immolation threat goes awry, 4 sustain burn injuries

Hyderabad: An attempt by a student leader to threaten the college principal by dousing himself reportedly with petrol backfired after he accidentally set himself on fire and the incident led to three others suffering burn injuries.

Sai Narayana, an Intermediate student of Narayana College in Amberpet, had complained to the activists of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleging that the principal of the college was demanding money for issuing a transfer certificate. Sai Narayana had completed his Intermediate from the college.

On Friday, Sai Narayana, along with ABVP leader Sandeep and a few others went to the college to meet principal Sudhakar Reddy. They entered the principal's room and got into an argument with him. At one point of time, he doused himself with fuel to threaten immolation. While dousing himself, some fuel fell on the lighted lamp near the deity in the room.

"This resulted in Sandeep catching fire. Sandeep, Sudhakar Reddy and a staff member Ashok who were in the room suffered burn injuries," Amberpet Inspector Perum Sudhakar said, adding that furniture in the room too was gutted.

The principal was reportedly asking the student to clear his fee dues of around Rs 20,000. The college staff rushed the three to Gandhi Hospital, from where they were later shifted to a private hospital.

The police said that they were enquiring into the incident and recorded the statements of the injured persons. The police seized the digital video recorder and CCTV footage from the college.

"We have come to know along with Sandeep, around seven persons had entered the college," the Inspector said. The condition of Sandeep, who suffered around 65 per cent burns, was stated to be critical while Ashok sustained 50 per cent burns.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate has issued a show-cause notice and asked the management of Narayana College to submit a report on the incident.