Hyderabad: Industrialists join fight against corona with donations to CMRF

Hyderabad: Donations continue to pour in for CM Relief Fund to battle Covid-19 as many industrialists from various sectors came forward to contribute to the CMRF and stand by the government in taking up measures to contain the deadly virus.

A few representatives and industrialists met IT Minister KT Rama Rao and handed over the cheques at Pragathi Bhavan. The Minister thanked them and appreciated their commitment towards society.

The companies those contributed to the CM Relief Fund include Divis Laboratories (Rs 5 crore), Granules India (Rs 1 crore), Virchow Petrochemical (Rs 1 crore), IRA Reality Tech Private Limited (Rs 25 lakh), SuchirIndia Infratech (Rs 25 lakh), MBG Commodities Private Limited (Rs 20 lakh), Maanaveeya Development and Finance Limited (Rs 20 lakh)

Companies including Madhavaram Constructions, Synthokem Labs Private Limited, Ocean Sparkle Limited, Bhoopathi Raju Helping Hands, Miriyala Chinna Raghavarao and R and R Realtors contributed Rs 10 lakh each to the CM Relief Fund.

While Maheshwari Mining and Energy donated Rs 5 lakh, Nikhil Infra contributed Rs 2 lakh to CMRF.