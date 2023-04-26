Hyderabad: Innovative idea Haritha Haram to get 'fruit' punch

Hyderabad : The Telangana government proposes to go in for a massive plantation of fruit-bearing trees like Custard Apple, Tamarind and Jamun and develop special orchards as part of the Harita Haram project in the state.

The officials have submitted a report to the government saying that such orchards can be easily developed on the banks of canals of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project which is spread over 500 kms and other big reservoirs like Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, etc. Officials also identified vacant lands along canals of river Krishna in old Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

The government feels that once the plantation is done in a scientific manner, the local communities can be encouraged to take part in the protection of the plants until they grow and start bearing fruits.

Officials said that mapping of the total available area of the canals district-wise has been done. According to the action plan, linear plantation will be taken up in 5,408.53-km area and 3,875 acres under block plantation as part of Haritha Haram. Fruit orchard plantation will be given top priority this year, sources told Hans India. Neem, Tangedu, Dirishena, Bamboo and Peltophorum plantation will also be taken up along with fruit orchards in some areas.

State Irrigation officials said that the three varieties of fruit orchards will not only help revive green cover and improve the forest growth but also provide livelihoods to the local people who can earn some money by selling the seasonal fruits. Custard apple and Jamun have high demand in the market and the prices are increasing every year. The government is making efforts to provide good income to the locals by fruit plantation. The government has also identified teams in some districts who would be given the responsibility to monitor the orchards.

Senior Quality Control Officer (SCCO), Junior Quality Control Officer (QCO) and Plantation Manager from Quality Control Cell will inspect the areas periodically. Fencing will be provided around the orchards to prevent cattle from grazing. Fertilisers, weeding, watering, etc, would also be taken up for the survival of the plants, sources added.