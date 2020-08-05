Hyderabad: IPS probationers urged to use their positions for change in society

Hyderabad: Five IPS probationers of 2019 batch, allotted to Telangana Cadre, attended an orientation training programme, organised by Centre for Public Administration (CPA) at Dr MCR HRD Institute in the city on Wednesday.

MCR HRD institute Director General BP Acharya said that IPS officers play a pivotal role in establishing law and order at the grassroots level and therefore, possess great potential to bring about a real difference in society at all levels.



He called upon the IPS probationers to develop empathy to fully understand the true reasons of crime in their true and total frame of reference and address them effectively, rather than using their energies merely to chasing its symptoms. Acharya told the IPS probationers to use their positions for the multifaceted development of society, especially for its weaker sections.