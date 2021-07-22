Hyderabad: Irregular" promotion to ineligible candidate alleged by TGO Association's Inter Vidya Forum

Nampally: The TGO Association's Inter Vidya Forum on Wednesday criticised officials of the Intermediate Education, accusing them of resorting to 'irregular' promotions given to ineligible candidates.

Forum leaders A Venkateshwarlu, V Praveen Kumar and Mohd Ismail in a statement cited the alleged irregular promotion given to an assistant director as deputy director.

They said that promotionsto junior lecturers as principals has become controversial, as a junior is being incorporated in the DPC by changing his original regularisation date from February 8 to January 31, 2002.

The statement alleged that because of the change a senior in the list is foregoing promotion and another senior is being deprived of his vacancy option. They said the list should be revised as per rules.

The leaders stated that a petition on the issue has been submitted on July 19 to the commissioner and the concerned RJD, Warangal, to rectify the 'grave discrepancy'. But their response is awaited. Meanwhile, they demanded that the promotion counselling due on July 23 should be stopped till the issue is resolved.