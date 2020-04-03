Hyderabad: Isolation wards at new hospitals come handy

Hyderabad: Isolation wards at various designated hospitals for the Coronavirus-affected are filled to the hilt, because of which cases are being taken to new centres that are prepared and kept on standby by authorities.

Until a few days ago, the suspected cases were only confined to Gandhi, Fever and Chest Hospitals. However, after the authorities identified 1000-odd attendees who took part in religious meeting in Delhi and their family members and bringing them for sample testing, the isolation wards in other centres are also being filled up.

Some cases have been admitted in King Koti hospital, Unani hospital in Old City, Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet, Sarojini Devi Eye hospital and also at an engineering college in Shaikpet.

Gachibowli stadium which is being readied as an isolation centre is expected to see admissions in coming days in case existing facilities are completely filled. According to sources, nearly 500 people were brought on Friday for sample testing and they were shifted to isolation wards in various hospitals in the state capital.