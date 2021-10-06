Hyderabad: IT raids on Hetero drugs offices

The Income Tax (IT) officials on Wednesday conducted raids on the offices and residences of Hetero drugs directors and CEO pertaining to the tax evasion. Around 20 teams of officials are conducting the raids in three places.

The officials are said to be disclosing the details to the media by today evening.

Recently, Hetero drugs announced Tocilizumab drug to treat the patients with severe COVID-19 Pneumonia. Several hospitals also gained license to use the drug to COVID-19 patients in the place of steroids and those who are in need of oxygen and ventilator.

It said that the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) has approved the drug for the emergency use.

Hetero group chairman Parthasarathi Reddy said that the drug is being supplied across the world. He added that the Tocilizumab is being prepared at the Hetero drugs sez in Jadcherla.