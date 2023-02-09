Hyderabad joins the club of World iconic cities with conduction of Formula-E racing

Formula-E Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer Alberto Longo praised the efforts of the Telangana government for organizing the prestigious Formula E racing competition at the Hyderabad venue. He said that these competitions are being held in Hyderabad due to the interest and continuous supervision of IT Minister KTR. He said that this is a big challenge. All arrangements are being completed to make the competition successful.



A panel discussion program on the topic 'The Power of Technological Transfer' was held at Hitex on Wednesday as part of Hyderabad E-Mobility Week. Alberto Longo, Envision Racing Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer Sylvain Filippi, Formula-E Strategy Director Harry Brownie and Tea Works CEO Sujay Karampuri participated in this.

Speaking on this occasion, Alberto said that for the first time in the country, the services of Greenko are welcome for this Formula race competition which is being held in Hyderabad. It is said that this prix competition will stand as a milestone event in the minds of motor sports fans all over the world. 11 teams and 22 drivers will test their talent in this competition. He said that with these competitions, Hyderabad has joined the world cities like London, Berlin, Mexico, Rome, Monaco and other iconic cities of the world. He explained that the main purpose of these prix competitions is to create awareness about electric vehicles.