Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills voters pour out woes to contestants

Hyderabad:Voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency are discussing their grievances with the political parties’ candidates who come to seek votes for the elections to be held on November 30. The residents were seen keeping their problems including basic developments which had not been solved for the past several years.

The segment includes one of the posh areas and also the slums. To grab the seat the star campaigners including BRS working president K T Rama Rao, Owaisi brothers, and Congress president Revanth Reddy were supporting their contenders.

On Thursday, AMIM floor leader and junior Owaisi along with contender Mohammed Rashed Faraz was seen holding Paidal Daura in the Erragadda division. During the corner meeting, the people gathered with him and discussed about the underdevelopment in this segment. The voters here listed out various pending works and stated that despite being in Jubilee Hills, several areas remain underdeveloped.

Residents of Erragadda told Akbar Owaisi, "The areas that were a decade ago are still the same with no proper roads, scarcity of water, sewage overflow, inundation of water during rains, and lack of infra developments."

"However, the areas outside the slums in the segment are well developed," said Shaik Mastan, an Erragadda resident.

Assuring them during their canvassing programme, Akbar Owaisi interacted with locals on the developmental works on the party slogan ‘our work is our identity’ and showed the developments by the contender in the Shaikpet division. He asked them to vote in the favour of AIMIM.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate, cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin said that there is zero development and only rowdyism here. People are upset with the BRS and are complaining about the lack of development. The local MLA of BRS, Gopinath did nothing for development but indulged only in criminal activities, says the Congress leader. Giving an assurance Azhar at Borabanda said, “I am filled with a sense of purpose and determination. My commitment to our shared progress is stronger than ever. Together, we can shape a future that reflects our hopes, dreams, and aspirations. Let us join hands for a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow,” he said.

Recently, star campaigner KTR held a road show in the segment and asked voters to play cricket with the cricketer-turned-politician Azharuddin but vote for sitting Maganti Gopinath, adding that Azhar had not been in public and has no knowledge about the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Various areas including Fatima Nagar, Natraj Nagar, Sultan Nagar, Rahmat Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, Krishna Nager, Borabanda, Habibfatima Nagar, Sriram Nagar, and various other slums remain the same. At Borabanda, the residents shared their anger about the drain that has repeatedly breached its boundary to inundate the colony and the surrounding lanes. “It has been over 10 years since we have been complaining, but things remain the same,” said a resident.

Asif Hussain Sohail said, in various colonies, there was poor sanitation as heaps of garbage lay and lacked civic amenities. Only the areas which touch the posh areas are developed and other localities remain the same. “We the Jubilee Hills Colonies Association approached all the political parties and shared our grievances; however, all contenders gave assurance,” he added. Krishna Yadav, a resident at Krishna Nagar said “All parties are the same. They promise but hardly work on the ground. We want to vote for a new party this time.”