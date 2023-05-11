Hyderabad: Kashmir Files filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal slaps notice on Mamata Banerjee

Hyderabad : The ‘Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal has served a legal notice on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making defamatory comments about the film. He demanded Mamata to tender an unconditional apology by withdrawing all the allegations, statements and accusations made by her. “The CM (Mamata Banerjee) statements are false, baseless, far away from truth and are also part of the story concocted by you…. Those statements are highly defamatory, unverified and made with ill intentions and mala fides to defame,” Agarwal said in the legal notice.



The legal notice also said that the producer had undergone a great amount of strain and trauma in the process of making the movie and their main intention was to bring to the notice of the public the reality that has been hidden over the decades.



“A few persons who do not wish the facts to be shown on silver screen have still been criticising my clients as well as the said movie, with ill intentions and mala fides. My clients state that you have been occupying a respectable position of the Chief Minister of the State of West Bengal with a good following among your party persons and public,” the notice said. “It is required that either you substantiate the allegations made by you against my clients and their movie by producing authenticated proof or to withdraw your statements by addressing the media in similar manner and tendering unconditional apology to them. You need to give equal amount of publicity for withdrawing the accusations made against my clients,” the notice said.