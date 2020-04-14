Hyderabad: KCR unveils action plan to contain virus

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over increase in the number of cases under GHMC limits and the possibility of further spread of the virus, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials to prepare an action plan specific to the twin cities.

Following a review meeting KCR had with the officials, the city has been divided into 17 circles and each circle will be treated as a unit. Each unit will have special medical officer, municipal officer and revenue officer. Orders to the effect have been issued on Monday evening.

The Chief Minister said the entire Municipal administration department should get involved in the virus prevention programme. As on date, there is only one DM&HO in Hyderabad city, he said, asking the officials to appoint senior medical officers to the 17 circles.

Based on the positive cases, so far 246 Containment Centres have been created. There are 126 Containment Centres in Hyderabad alone. In view of this, KCR emphasised on the need to better management of these centres more effectively. "Do not allow people from the Containment Centres to go out and don't allow others to enter into these Centres. Appoint a Special Nodal Officer and Police Officer at the Centres. Under their supervision, maintain a strict vigil. The government machinery should supply the essential commodities to the people in these Centres," he said.

He also directed the Medical and Health Minister, Municipal Administration Minister and other senior officials to review GHMC circle-wise every day and take necessary action. He reiterated that stern measures should be taken to see that the people should not come out unless there is an emergency.