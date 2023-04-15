Hyderabad: KCR unveils Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with Dr B R Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar, unveiled the 125-ft tall statue of Ambedkar here on Friday coinciding with the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution on a grand scale.

Flower petals were showered on the statute from a helicopter paying rich tributes to Ambedkar. Buddhist monks performed traditional rituals before the unveiling of the statue installed on the banks of the Hussein Sagar lake.

Showering of flowers from the chopper grabbed the eyeballs in the mega event attended by a galaxy of state leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and top officials. The venue reverberated with loud applause and slogans – 'Jai Bheem' when KCR and Prakash Ambedkar unveiled the statue.

KCR and Prakash Ambedkar later went round the premises of the statue and had a glimpse of the photo exhibition arranged inside the hall constructed beneath the rust-free giant iron statue. They also sat in the audiovisual room and watched a small documentary made on the life of Ambedkar. The entire premises was enveloped with a festive mood when the monks recited hymns in memory of Ambedkar. KCR explained the efforts put by his government to install the statue for the last seven years to Prakash Ambedkar.

KCR felicitated Prakash Ambedkar and monks and appreciated Welfare Minister K Eshwar and R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy for their relentless efforts to complete the statue works ahead of the deadline.