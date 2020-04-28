Hyderabad: Kishan arranges free medical help for people of his LS constituency

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and G Kishan Reddy asked people ailing from the non-COVID-19 ailments to utilise the telemedicine facilities. He said that it is first of its kind of e-initiative in his constituency launched to help senior citizens, women and differently-abled in medical emergencies.

These services include tele, video medicine and logistic support to the needy for any non-Covid-19 emergency. The telemedicine and video consultation can be availed by women, senior citizens and physically challenged from Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Khairatabad, Secundrabad, Nampally and Musheerabad Assembly segments.

As part of the initiative, a team of eight doctors are available for consultation at any time of the day. A team of seven doctors are providing consultation from 11am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 6 pm and from 4 pm to 6 pm, respectively.

That apart, Dr Shilpi Mohan (cardiologist) to provide consultation from 10 am to 1 pm, Dr Mohan Krishna (plastic surgeon), Dr Anand (ENT), Dr Vijaya Lakshmi (gynaecologist), Dr Nandini (psychiatrist), Dr Srinivas (homeopathy and Dr Ravindra (dentist) from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Those intended to avail the consultation can contact helpline numbers, calling Sampath Kumar on 09959261273. Similarly, patients contact Ajay Kumar (9290212675) and Ravinder Goud (9885454883) from Amberpet, Bangari Prashanth (9394714067) and Prem Kumar (9849607218) from Jubilee Hills, Suresh Kumar (9849652875) and Dr Kathyayai Burgula (9394749213) from Sanath Nagar, B Chandra Shekar (9299990303) and Narsing Goud (9393935108) from Khairatabad, B Sudhar (7981367748) and Surender (9885735548) from Secundrabad, Bhujender (9949207533) and Rahul Chandra (8639392921) from Nampally and Vinay Kumar (9246104449) and Shivaji (9989488188) from Musheerabad Assembly constituency.