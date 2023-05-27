Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy rips into KCR for skipping meets by Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy strongly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for skipping every meeting convened by the Centre.

Addressing media here on Friday, he said such attitude and behaviour of CM KCR adopting a collision course with the Centre would be detrimental to the interests of Telangana State. Taking strong exception to CM KCR reportedly skipping the Niti-Aayog meeting on May 27, he said that the meeting is meant for the formulation of policies, schemes, and development and to discuss the issues related to the States. Chief Ministers from all states attend the meeting. Telangana has been formed after many struggles of the people. It was the place where states can express their voices. Apart from that the Centre coveys several other meetings with the chief ministers like Azadi ki Amurth Mahotsav and others where chief ministers take part in the spirit of the federal structure of the constitution. But, CM KCR didn't participate in even the meetings conveyed on the sharing of Krishna-Godavari river waters. He pointed out that the CM did not participate in the inauguration of the Ramagundam fertilizer factory and did not turn up to the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for Secunderabad Railway Station renovation works. He added that CM KCR also failed to attend to the laying foundation stone and dedication of national highway projects in the State.

He asked the people of Telangana to think about the further continuation of BRS government that might cause immense loss to Telangana and people. Officials from agriculture and civil supplies departments participate to prepare an action plan by reaching agreements on the paddy procurement and how much quantity they would supply to the FCI. But, the official from Telangana doesn't attend such meetings.

Adopting an attitude of confrontation with the Centre for political interests shows CM KCR failed to discharge his duties as the chief minister of the state and protect the interests of the state, he added.

The focus of the people in the government's daily agenda is only to know how many settlements of lands they have done, how many could they threaten and how much money was collected. On BRS boycotting the inauguration of the newly constructed Parliament building, Kishan Reddy asked why the state government did not invite the State Governor for the inauguration of the State Secretariat? Also, the State government don't even observe the protocol, saying, "Though I am an elected MP from the Secundrabad constituency and became the Union Minister. But, my name does not figure in the case of the twin towers built." They (BRS) itself does not follow the protocols but they lecture us on the same, he asked.