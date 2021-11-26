  • Menu
Hyderabad: Krishnakanth park beautification works to kick off soon

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take up beautification works of Krishnakanth park in Yousufguda to attract more number of visitors at a cost of Rs 42.10 lakhs. Recently, the GHMC officials held a survey to improve the basic amenities in the park for the visitors conveniences.

Officials have been geared up to take up the development works of the park in Vengalrao Nagar division of Jubilee Hills constituency for the visitors and walkers. Spread over across 19 acres, the park consists of two children playgrounds, three water ponds, open gym, yoga lawn and walking tracks in addition to Topiari garden, formal garden, acu pressure park and nursery.

The benches in the park would be replaced with new ones, renovation of electric lights and other beautification works will be taken up besides arranging new games in the children's park.

