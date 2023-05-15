Live
Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao lauds T-Hub for winning National Technology Award
Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has extended congratulations to the team T-Hub for winning the National Technology Award -2023 (Technology Business Incubation).
T- Hub has been recognized as the Best Technology Incubator in India by the Union Department Of Science & Technology.
T- Hub has been recognized as the Best Technology Incubator in India by the Union Department Of Science & Technology.
In a tweet on Sunday, Minister KT Rama Rao said," Many congratulations to Team T-Hub.
T- Hub has been recognized as the Best Technology Incubator in India by Department Of Science & Technology, Govt of India,”
