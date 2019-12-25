Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao to heat up civic poll war after December 27

Hyderabad: Before plunging into municipal poll battle, TRS working president K T Rama Rao goes on a holiday and is likely to take up the exercise for the civic polls only after December 27.



The party entrusted the responsibility of the municipal elections to the party's working president, who would be finalising the strategy on how to go forward during the polling and also campaign.

The party has also asked the MLAs to select the candidate and also ensure their victories in their respective wards.

According to sources, the TRS working president is on a personal tour to foreign country and would be returning on December 27. Party sources said that after returning, Rama Rao would be holding a meeting of the party MLAs, MLCs and MPs in the city on finalising the candidates and also on campaign.

The party wants to emulate the performance of 2018 Assembly and the ZP elections where it had won 85 per cent of the seats and all the Zilla Parishad Chairperson posts. Rama Rao had successfully led the party to victory in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation winning 99 out of the 150 divisions during 2016. The party leaders are confident of winning all the 120 municipalities and 10 Corporations going for the polls.

Already Rama Rao held a meeting with the party's general secretaries and asked them to be focused during the elections. He would be interacting with the MLAs before taking a decision on finalising the candidates.

The party may announce candidates after the announcement of reservation of wards in the municipalities. The Commission would be releasing the final list of voters on January 4 and before the notification is issued (January 7), the TRS may announce candidates.