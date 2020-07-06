Hyderabad: KTR distributes PPE kits to GHMC staff

Hyderabad: The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, distributed PPE safety kits to the sanitation, entomology and veterinary wing workers at the Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda here on Monday. Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said that till date 1,80,000 nose masks, 27,000 pairs of hand gloves and 25,000 liters of hand sanitizers had been given to the frontline warriors.



GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said that the entire 24,500 safety kits would be distributed to the workers within three weeks. Local Corporator Sangeetha, EVDM Director Vishwajeet Kampati, Addl Commissioner Sanitation Rahul Raj, Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, Chief Entomologist Rambabu were present.