Hyderabad: Lakshmi Manchu dons role of teacher at govt school

Madhapur: Pegasystems, Inc., the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, and Teach For Change, an NGO that specializes in training primary and high school students in English language education, leadership skills and digital literacy, roped in noted actor and producer Lakshmi Manchu to volunteer as a guest English teacher for the day on Wednesday.

The actor taught Grade 5 students at Government Primary school, Madhapur. She called upon the youth to invite volunteer applications for Pega Teach For Change Literacy Program for the new academic year.

The Pega Teach For Change Literacy Program is a nationwide movement which works in Collaboration with state governments, to develop literacy skills among primary school children. As part of the program committed individuals volunteer to teach at Government schools in their community. The volunteers are screened and trained before they are assigned to a neighborhood school. The volunteers teach modules that are specially developed to enhance the speaking, reading, writing and listening skills of the students. An English-speaking environment is created in the classroom to help the students learn the language easily.

Each volunteer commits to one academic year's classroom teaching. Over the academic year, volunteers strive to make a difference in the lives of each child. The Literacy Program is a three-year intervention (Class III – Class V) which are also the child's formative years.