Hyderabad: LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Sudheer Reddy from LB Nagar assembly constituency has tested positive for coronavirus. His wife, two sons and cook also tested positive. The doctors advised the MLA and his family to be under home isolation.

Reddy has undergone coronavirus tests along with his family a few days ago and all the results came positive.

Last week, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chandar tested positive for the virus. Both the MLAs are admitted into private hospitals and are undergoing treatment. Other MLAs Vivekananda Goud (Quthbullapur), Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy (Nizamabad Rural), Bigala Ganesh (Nizamabad Urban), Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam), Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon) who tested positive have recovered from the virus.

On Saturday, Telangana reported 2,256 coronavirus positive cases and 14 new deaths. While the total number of confirmed cases touched 77,513, the fatalities went up to 615. So far, 54,330 persons recovered from the coronavirus and around 21,417 are undergoing treatment.