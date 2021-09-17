Hyderabad liberation was possible with Sardar Patel: Amit Shah

Hyderabad liberation was possible only with the then home minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel who initiated the military action against Razakars and Nizams.



Amit Shah attended the meeting organized by the BJP in Nirmal district of Telangana where he greeted the people on the Hyderabad liberation day. "Telangana gained freedom 13 months after the country got Independence. The BJP will not be afraid of Majlis and will celebrate Telangana liberation day when BJP comes to power in Telangana," Shah said.

He questioned that what has happened to the promises made by the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to celebrate Telangana liberation day. "Doesn't the CM recognize the sacrifices of martyrs? However, the fight of BJP will be continued for the welfare of Adivasis and scheduled castes," he said asserting the party will definitely grab all Lok Sabha seats in the next elections.

Amit Shah said that BJP is against the religious reservations and is the only party to fight with Majlis. He further asked the people to make Eatala Rajender win in the Huzurabad election.

తెలంగాణ విమోచన దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా నిర్మల్ లో జరుగుతున్న బహిరంగ సభ ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం వీక్షించండి. Addressing a public meeting in Nirmal, Telangana on the occasion of #TelanganaVimochanDiwas. Watch Live! https://t.co/OnEejIBkAe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2021



