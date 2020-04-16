Hyderabad: Life-saving product cos don't need PCB nod

Hyderabad: In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic outbreak, availability of life-saving medical equipment, drugs, personal protective equipment (PPE) gears, sanitisers and oxygen gas cylinders etc., has shrunk in the state.

In order to ensure adequate supplies of these items, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board has allowed all those units involved in production or assembly of live-saving products to establish and operate new production units or expand existing capacities, without seeking its consent under the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act till July 15.

After July 15, all such units should mandatorily obtain consents before the end of the relaxation period.

Units exempted from PCB nod

v All life-saving medical equipment (Ventilators, bipaps, stretchers, wheelchairs, other ICU equipment etc.)

v All lifesaving drugs which have been enlisted as life saving drugs by DCGI / ICMR / Health department, GoT / any other competent authority. (However this will be applicable only for drug formulation units and will not apply for basic drug manufacturing units / API Units).

v Personal protective gears such as face masks, personal protective equipment (PPEs) etc.,

v Sanitizers (bottling / formulation / manufacturing).

v Oxygen Gas (manufacturing and bottling plants).