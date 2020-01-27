Hyderabad literary festival 2020: Inspiring stories of authoresses

Piya Bahadur and Preeti Monga shared their experiences. The former wrote 'Road to Mekong' 56 days trip covering 16,992-km on motorcycles along with three other women. They covered East Indian Coast and Northeastern India, then crossing the border to Myanmar, Thailand; Laos and Vietnam, along the river Mekong, and ending in Cambodia. .

Preeti Monga founder of Silver Linings Foundation and an author said, "Born in 1959, in Amritsar in India, my parents discovered my visual disability when I was just 6-year-old. When I was in class eight in Loreto Convent School, Delhi, like other students even I wrote an essay but my teacher threw my book and from that day I decided to do something in life."

"I learned that failure is the only pillar of success. My entire life is mentioned in the books 'Flight without Sight' and "The Other Senses: An Inspiring True Story of a Visually Impaired' she said.