Hyderabad: Lockdown spells intense hardships for disabled

Hyderabad: All classes and categories of people are worst hit, more so in the case of the poor and the disabled. Again, the poor among the disabled the worst hit.

As per an estimate, 60% of physically challenged people belong to lower middle class and poor sections.

Vijaya Lakshmi Nara, a physically handicapped and an artist residing in Turkapally village in Shamirpet, said, "Most of the physically handicapped people stay at their houses only and those without any help have fallen on the hardest time.

"Though the government is doing a lot for the needy, I request the government to do something for the physically handicapped as well. We request the government to at least give us Rs 7,000 as monthly pension," she pleads.

Koppula Vasundhara, a specially challenged entrepreneur and CEO of Weave Medias in Ameerpet, said, "We are struggling to manage our lives, and are dependent on friends and neighbours to fetch essentials like groceries or medicines.

Due to restrictions, I don't have income and maintaining the household has become a huge burden for me. During the lockdown period, the government should provide financial help to the persons with disabilities."

Meanwhile, Aditya Mehta, founder of Aditya Mehta Foundation and Para Sports Academy and Rehabilitation, Begumpet, said, "Out of 40 para athletes, 13 of them have been staying with us."