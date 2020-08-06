Hyderabad man awarded 10-year jail term in rape case

A 47-year-old man has been awarded 10-year Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in connection with a rape case filed against him in 2012 by the sixth-additional metropolitan sessions court.

The convict, a Vasthu consultant identified as Raju lured a 32-year-old woman and her two children to his house in Bowenpally when his family was away. He then locked her two children in a room and sexually assaulted the woman.

Raju who was also a civil contractor kept the woman at his house for two days and sexually assaulted her multiple times. After his wife and children did not return home, the woman's husband approached the police. The police who registered a case raided the accused house and rescued the woman and her two children.

The court on Wednesday found Raju guilty in the case and sentenced 10 years of imprisonment and also asked him to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In case of non-payment of fine, the court also asked the accused to undergo imprisonment for one more year.