  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Man drowns while crossing Musi river

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A man drowned while crossing the Musi river stream near Shankarpally of Ranga Reddy district here on Friday.

A man drowned while crossing the Musi river stream near Shankarpally of Ranga Reddy district here on Friday. NDRF teams recovered his body on Saturday.

The victim, identified as K Narasimhulu (55) of Gopularam in Shankarpally, is believed to have been trying to cross the water stream and went missing on Friday.

His relatives, who realised that he was missing approached the Shankarpally police.

The police suspected that the man might have slipped into the water while crossing the stream. His body was retrieved from the stream on Saturday afternoon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X