Hyderabad: Man drowns while crossing Musi river

A man drowned while crossing the Musi river stream near Shankarpally of Ranga Reddy district here on Friday. NDRF teams recovered his body on Saturday.

The victim, identified as K Narasimhulu (55) of Gopularam in Shankarpally, is believed to have been trying to cross the water stream and went missing on Friday.

His relatives, who realised that he was missing approached the Shankarpally police.

The police suspected that the man might have slipped into the water while crossing the stream. His body was retrieved from the stream on Saturday afternoon.