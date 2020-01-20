Top
Hyderabad: Man fined Rs 50,000 for cutting tree

A man was fined of Rs 50,000 by the forest range officer on Sunday for cutting down a tree near his house in Chaitanyapuri colony near Kothapet.

Mohammad Ali, who was residing in Chaitanyapuri colony has cut down a tree near his house. The incident was brought to the notice of officials on Twitter. Responding to it, the Forest Range Officer of Hayathnagar imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and collected the amount from him.

On November 21, 2019 - a woman was fined of Rs 17,000 for cutting a tree at SR Nagar. Nagamani who operates a women's hostel in SR Nagar has cut down a tree in front of the building. On learning the act, district forest official, P Venkateshwarlu imposed the fine.

In a similar case that took place on August 4, 2019, Horticulture officials imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on a man for chopping off tree branches in Siddipet.

