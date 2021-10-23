Hyderabad: Man found murdered in car in Hayathnagar

A man was found murdered in a car near a restaurant in Hayathnagar of Hyderabad on Saturday morning. Passersby who saw the victim in the car informed the police officials.

The police rushed to the spot along with the dog squad and inspecting the nearby areas. The murder is suspected to have been taken place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. It was learned that the assailants threw chilli powder on to the victim and later attacked him with a knife.

The police registered a case and looking into the CCTV footage in the area to identify the killers. The body was sent for post-mortem. The victim is yet to be identified.