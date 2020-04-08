Hyderabad Man Makes Coronavirus-Shaped Car To Spread Awareness

Hydearabad: A local car museum owner in Hyderabad has made a car that looks like coronavirus to spread awareness among people about the contagious virus.

The one-seater car has a 100cc engine with the capacity to run about 40-km.

Sudhakar, who owns Sudha Cars museum, said: "It has a 100CC engine. It's a four-wheeler single-seater car. It can comfortably travel up to 40 km. It took us ten days to prepare the model. I hope we can spread awareness and make people understand to stay indoors."

"Tomorrow we are unveiling the coronavirus-shaped car. It will go on the roads of Hyderabad to spread awareness and educate people about the danger of the virus. Hopefully, people will understand," added Sudhakar.

"Earlier, I had made a condom-shaped bike to spread awareness on AIDS, helmet-shaped car for head safety, cigarette-shaped bike to get people to quit the habit. Now, I have made a coronavirus-shaped car," he added.