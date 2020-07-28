Hyderabad: Many people yet to apply for UDID cards

Hyderabad: To facilitate all beneficiary schemes for the differently abled citizens through digital mode, the Central government has begun collecting details and biometrics for issuing Unique Disability Identification (UDID) Card. However, not many people in Telangana state appear to be aware of the initiative launched for their own benefit.



Once the UDID card is issued, it would not be necessary for the card holder to carry multiple copies pertaining to identification and availing of the beneficial schemes of government.

According to the official data, 38 states have been covered as on July 27 under the programme. It is said that, out of 86,19,694 applications received throughout the country online, 50,17,097 UDID cards have been generated so far.

Going by the state wise data, over 4.7 lakh people in Telangana have applied online while the number of such applicants in Andhra Pradesh stood at 11,31,750. This steep gap shows that a significant number of disabled people in Telangana were not yet aware of the initiative.

"Much of the people with disabilities are completely unaware of such programme. A majority of persons with disabilities lacks the ability to apply online while the officials at GHMC are also not informing the same," rued, Mohd. Mahboob, a differently abled man from Hussaini Alam.

According to Gorenkala Narsimha, President Vikalangula Hakkula Jatiya Vedika (NPRD), "The number of disabled in the state as per 2011 census stands at 10,46,822 covering seven categories. However, after the formation of Telengana, the present government has increased the categories of disabled persons from 7 to 21 that shoot up the number approximately to 25 lakh."

Presently, he said, only 4,97,293 persons are getting Aasra pensions in the state while the number of SADARAM Card holders stands at 6.97 lakh. This means the pensions are not being released to over two lakh SADARAM Card holders in the state even though they have secured the certificate almost two years ago. There are more number of pensioners in the state and their number could stand somewhere around 5 lakh. "The government should release the pension at the earliest to all the disabled in the state," he demanded.