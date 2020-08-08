Hyderabad, Medchal’s Covid mortality rate higher than national average

Hyderabad: The districts administrations of Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts have been directed by the Centre to be on strict vigil as the Covid mortality rate here is higher than the national and State averages.

These two districts are part of 16 districts identified by the Union Health Ministry from four States namely Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Apart from the higher case mortality, the 16 districts account for 17% of India's active cases, high daily new cases, low tests per million, and high confirmation percentage.



These districts were advised to ensure that the advisories, guidelines and clinical treatment protocols issued by the Health Ministry are adopted and effectively implemented to reduce the mortality among the Covid-19 patients and other preventable deaths among all sections of people, particularly those with comorbidities, pregnant women, the elderly and children.

Following the continuum of care approach, as sincere containment and surveillance efforts have a bearing on the case mortality, States were advised to ensure optimum capacity utilization of testing labs, increase tests per million population and reduce confirmation percentage, in addition to ensuring timely availability of ambulances with target zero refusal.