Hyderabad Metro to Be Extended to Future City: CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Phase-II Expansion Plans

Hyderabad:Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal to extend the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Future City, with plans for this major expansion reviewed at the Command and Control Centre in the city.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of proposals under the second phase of the Metro Rail expansion. Officials informed him that approvals from the Central Government are awaited and that consultations have already taken place with concerned authorities in New Delhi.

The proposed Phase-II of the Metro encompasses five major corridors:

Nagole to Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km)

(36.8 km) Raidurg to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km)

(11.6 km) MGBS to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km)

(7.5 km) Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km)

(13.4 km) LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km)

With a total length of 76.4 km, the estimated cost of this expansion stands at ₹24,269 crore. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been submitted to the Centre for approval.

The project is proposed to be executed as a joint venture between the State and Central Governments, with both sharing the funding burden. CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials to persistently pursue approvals from the Centre and be fully prepared to commence work as soon as clearance is granted.

In a significant new directive, the Chief Minister has asked for a fresh blueprint to extend the Metro from Shamshabad Airport to Future City’s Young India Skills University (YISU), covering an additional 40 km. Highlighting the development of Future City across an area of nearly 30,000 acres, he emphasised the need to extend Metro connectivity further to Meer Khanpet, keeping in view the future urban expansion needs.

He also instructed that a separate DPR be prepared for this new route and sent to the Central Government. Furthermore, he directed that HMDA and the proposed Future City Development Authority (FCDA) be made stakeholders in this expansion initiative.

The meeting was attended by key advisors Vem Narender Reddy and Srinivas Raju, Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy, and senior officials.

This move signals a robust push by the Telangana government to enhance urban connectivity and plan infrastructure in line with Hyderabad’s anticipated growth.