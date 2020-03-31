Hyderabad: Migrant labourers left high and dry in city

Hyderabad: The workers particularly migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states continue to face hardships with lack of work and ration supplies and also running to every corner to get essential commodities being supplied by the government and voluntary organisations.

The condition of these hapless workers is so pathetic that they are without food for two to three days and dependent on the food items being distributed by philanthropists on roadside.

They are running from one corner to another in search of food and are standing in long queues without taking precautions like applying masks making them vulnerable to the virus.

A big line was seen at Melkote Park near Himayat Nagar where there were thousands of migrant labours waiting for their turn to get food items being supplied by the government and different voluntary organisations.

The queue was for about one kilometre and the labour who were waiting since 7 am could not get anything even till 12 noon. Babu Lal from Bihar, one of the labourers who was standing in queue said that it was five days since he had a full meal.

"I am eating whatever the people are giving like biscuits, fruits and food at times. We are left with no money since there is no work and we got to know that ration was being supplied here hence came at 7 am to get some," said Babu Lal.

Similar is the case of Keshav Pandey, who hails from Omarga in Maharashtra. He came with his wife and children to get commodities.

Keshav said that the house owner had asked him to vacate if he could not pay the rent. The locals nearby contributed and helped Keshav to get the rent paid.

Another migrant coming from Bidar in Karnataka Raghuveer came to the distribution point walking a distance of 4 km when he got to know about the distribution of essential commodities.

Raghuveer said that he had gone to the government fair price shop to get his quota but the shop was not open.