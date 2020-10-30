Hyderabad: Milad-un-Nabi fete to be low-key this year

Hyderabad: The recent deluge-like floods appear to have thrown cold water on the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi festivities on Friday (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, as per Islamic calendar), under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic. However, religious and social organisations are treating this as an opportunity to deplore the French President over the Prophet Cartoon row.

Luminous streets, decoration and replicas of important holy structures marking the celebration were barely visible on Thursday, particularly in the flood-hit areas which are struggling to recover. Public mood and priorities seem to have changed. Nevertheless, localities like Yakutpura, which observe Milad-un-Nabi with zest, continue to have the same enthusiasm when it comes to decoration of streets.

Each year thousands visit from far-off places to witness the unique festive themes at Yakutpura. The decoration starts from Bada Bazar to Masjid-e-Lashkar-Jung in Etebar Chowk, where the total area is decorated.

"Since the flood-hit people are yet to recover and they do not have money to spend, most areas like Shaheen Nagar, Babanagar and Tolichowki, have spent less on decoration," felt Syed Mohsin, a resident of Tolichowki Due to Covid-19 restrictions and to uphold safety protocols, the All-India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat (AIMTM) will conduct the two-day Jalsa at Red Rose Function Hall, Nampally, on Friday. The Jalsa-e-Yaum-e-Sahaba will be held on Saturday at Madina Mansion, Narayanguda, on Saturday. Several international scholars will address the gathering virtually.

According to Dr Fakhruddin Mohammed, Chairman of the 71st Reception Committee, the Tameer-e-Millat, for the first time in its over seven decades of history, it is organising the Jalsa-e-Rahmatul Alameen on Friday virtually. It will condemn the blasphemous attack of powerful nations and entities on Prophet Mohammed. It will unanimously pass a resolution against the 'irresponsible acts of people in power and vested interests', he explained.

Other organisations have decided to conduct blood donation camps as on normal days. The 11th Milad Blood Donation Camp will be organised on Friday at State Central Library, Afzalganj, and Eidgah Balamrai Masjid Sofi, Secunderabad. The Sunni United Forum of India will hold a 'peace rally' from Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma to Mecca Masjid near Charminar.