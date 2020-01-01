Hyderabad: Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy calls on Sarpanch hurt in a road accident
Highlights
Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy called on Ramulu, Sarpanch of Malkapur village in Khilaghanpur mandal, who is getting treated at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad.
The Minister hoped for early recovery of Ramulu who was injured in a road accident recently and promised of extending all possible help.
